New Thomas and Friends Apparel by Mattel

Thomas & Friends are an ever popular brand with toddlers and young children and in the evolving world of gender neutrality Mattel has responded to feedback from parents and created a range of apparel for little girls to go with the infant and boys range.

Available at Myer since mid-October the brand new range of Thomas & Friends apparel is sure to excite the Thomas loving little girls in your life.

The debate has been on for years, and I saw something just recently, about the huge difference in clothes available for boys and girls. It has been said that you can just buy boys clothes for your little girl. This is a great idea, in theory, but there is a big difference in the colours and the cuts of clothes so a lot of parents don’t want to buy boys clothes for their little girls just so they can have the character they love.

Thomas & Friends by Mattel have created a gorgeous range of apparel for boys, girls and infants. The girls range includes a sweet denim pinafore, a dress, t-shirt, pants and even a lovely one piece swimsuit.

The tee is a beautiful peach marle colour with frilled sleeves, classically feminine and featuring everyone’s favourite train.

The girls range is available in sizes 0-4 and there is sure to be something for your little lady to grow, learn and laugh in.

Available now from Myer

RRP from $24.95

