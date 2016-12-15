The idea of roller-skates have come a long way since I was a kid, and one cool way for them to rock and roll is with Razor Jetts Heel Wheels. You may have seen them in store at Big W, a set of easily adjustable Jetts which pop on over their shoes.

With heavy duty polymer they click on in a flash, which means no assembly required! Finally something we can whip out of a box for instant play. These are designed for slightly older kids from 8 years old with a maximum weight of 80kg. These start from Youth size 11 and come in green or purple.

Razor Jetts have real sparking action and 50 mm urethane wheels and sealed bearings wheels. These are one accessory they will be excited about, and will encourage getting outdoors and being active this summer. The only thing the kids will have to worry about is their parents running off with these funky little heel wheels!

RRP $49.99

Stockist: Big W, www.razor.com.au

