Maxwell & Williams are the masters of beautiful homewares, and what better gift to give than something they can use time and time again. While the range of quality pieces can be a little overwhelming to choose from, today I am going to share a couple of my personal favourites to make your shopping experience a little easier this year.

The first is the ceramic Ponto Pitcher, which really is statement jug which also has function. You can use this as your traditional pitcher, or fill with flowers as an interesting and decorative vase. The navy shade is on trend and the patterns complements the range of Ponto dinnerware.

As you can see, it really is a lovely design and something you will want to have permanently on display!

RRP $39.95

The second gift idea is one I have received so many compliments on and it is the Barcelona 4 set of mugs. This comes in a gift box and the porcelain mugs take their inspiration from the Mediterranean, each with interesting and quirky patterns. The colour scheme is of blues and greens and I love that each is unique.

These are 300ml in size and I love waking up to my morning coffee served in one of these retro worthy beauties. Anyone would love to receive this set, and there are matching coasters available too which I will have to hunt down for myself!

RRP $29.95

To browse the entire collection and find your nearest stockist please visit: www.maxwellandwilliams.com.au

