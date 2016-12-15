A smart idea for little ones aged between 6 months and 4 years are GizmoTots. The brand has a range of placemats which will be fun for them, and mess-free for you. GizmoTots use BPS PVC and BPA silicone which grips to any surface so they literally can not throw their bowl off the table.

The designs are hypoallergenic and safe for use in both the dishwasher and microwave – that is convenient!

What the video to see GizmoTots in action:

The placemats are effectively a bowl and mat in one, and come in child friendly shapes encouraging them to eat all by themselves. The frog and car designs have different compartments, I know my kids love their “snack packs” and their food separated so this is a great idea.

If you prefer a traditional bowl design, this is also available.

The three colours to choose from are pink, blue and green.

If you are having trouble finding something that will make your child happy and your own life simpler this Christmas, check out GizmoTots: www.gizmotots.com.au

