Nivea Men Christmas Gift Ideas

I find men the hardest people to buy for, but Nivea Men have made it easy this year with gift sets packed with all their everyday favourites. The Originals Gift Pack is an obvious choice as it is excellent value and includes four key products.

Inside the “man friendly” blue box you will find:

Originals Refreshing Face Wash in 100ml

Sport Shower Gel in 500ml

Originals Moisturising Shower Gel 200ml

Originals Protective Moisturiser SPF 15 75ml

This is a complete skin care system from his first cleanse in the morning all the way to his moisturiser. These are all easy to use products which won’t make him feeling as though he is doing an extensive routine – and the shower gel even works for the body, hair and face.

I hear the shaving gel makes for a cleaner, softer shave without any irritation and that is something worth celebrating.

This is one skincare pack he will be happy to receive, and it may also mean he stops using your products! This is just one option in the Nivea Men Christmas gift set range, but probably my favourite as most men would use every product in this pack on a daily basis.

RRP $24.95

Stockist details: 1800 103 023 / www.nivea.com.au

